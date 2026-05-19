PM Modi is pushing India towards an undeclared lockdown-like situation, says CM Mann on austerity call

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the PM Narendra Modi-led Union government is using the West Asia conflict as a shield to hide the collapse of its foreign and economic policies.

He also added that he is pushing the country towards an undeclared lockdown-like situation.

CM Mann said no other country affected by the global crisis has asked its citizens to stop buying petrol, diesel, gas or gold, adding that the central government owes the nation answers on the actual status of India’s reserves instead of spreading panic and inconvenience.

Targeting PM Modi over his foreign policy, CM Mann said the leadership that once claimed India would become a “Vishav Guru” has reduced the country to a “Vishav Chela".

CM Mann also pointed out that the Prime Minister’s foreign visits have yielded little for ordinary Indians except benefits for a handful of favoured industrialists who accompany him abroad for business deals.

Interacting with media persons on the sidelines of launching an ambitious project to place high-tension wires underground in Sangrur, Mann said the Union government has completely failed on both foreign and economic policy fronts, due to which the country is in disarray.

"The Union government failed to anticipate the gravity of the situation arising out of the Gulf War, leading to complete chaos in the country.”

He pointed out, “It is an irony that the war has taken place between Israel and Iran, for India to suffer. The situation is not so grim in any other neighbouring country. This is because the Union government is seeking consent from friends sitting in the US for even a small decision to be taken here."

“Instead of putting the country virtually in a state of lockdown, the Prime Minister should honestly convey to the country the situation of oil, LPG and gold reserves,” he added.

He alleged that the country cannot be run in such an irresponsible manner where the Prime Minister urges people to observe austerity measures while indulging in opulence, by itself.

“The Prime Minister continues his foreign sojourns while appealing to the countrymen to refrain from them. In the last 14 years, the Prime Minister has never briefed the media, country or Parliament about the outcome of his several foreign trips,” he added.

Mann claimed that people will face more hardship in the coming days as fuel prices are expected to continue escalating.

“There will be no end to the agonies of the people as the Union government is suffering from an anti-people mindset. People will continue to reel under a massive burden as the Union government has just woken up from deep slumber, as they were busy in election mode,” he added.

Meanwhile, Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar highlighted that international prices of DAP and urea fertilisers had surged sharply due to the Gulf conflict, but the Centre remained committed to ensuring uninterrupted fertiliser supply to farmers.