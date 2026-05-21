India-Africa Forum summit in Delhi postponed amid Ebola outbreak: MEA

India and the African Union have postponed the fourth edition of the India-Africa Forum Summit, which was scheduled to be held in New Delhi from 28 to 31 May, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.
While no official reason was given for the postponement, sources said concerns over the spread of the Ebola virus in parts of Africa prompted the decision.
The MEA said fresh dates for the summit and related meetings would be finalised through mutual consultations.
The decision followed discussions between Indian authorities, the Chairperson of the African Union and the African Union Commission on the feasibility of holding the summit and associated events under the current circumstances.
In a statement, the MEA said India and the African Union had reviewed the evolving health situation in parts of Africa and reaffirmed the importance of cooperation in strengthening public health preparedness and response capacities across the continent, including support for the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and national institutions.
India also reiterated its support for African countries and said it was ready to provide assistance to efforts led by the Africa CDC in line with a coordinated Africa-led response.
The ministry said new dates for the summit and associated meetings would be announced in due course.
"India and Africa reaffirmed their longstanding partnership founded on solidarity, mutual respect, South-South cooperation, and a shared commitment to peace, development, prosperity, and the well-being of their peoples," the statement said.
The postponement comes amid renewed global concern over Ebola after the World Health Organization designated the outbreak in Congo and Uganda as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).
The current outbreak is being driven by the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus, a less common variant than the Zaire strain that caused the major West African epidemic between 2014 and 2016.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI)