India issues Ebola advisory for travellers from Africa; no cases detected, screening stepped up

India has issued a health advisory for passengers arriving from or transiting through Ebola-affected nations, directing those with symptoms or exposure history to report to airport health authorities before immigration clearance.

The advisory, issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), identifies the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda and South Sudan as “high-risk countries” based on categorisation by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Displayed at the Delhi airport by the Airport Health Organisation (APHO), the advisory urges travellers to monitor symptoms including fever, weakness, headache, muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, sore throat and unexplained bleeding.

Passengers who had direct contact with the blood or body fluids of a suspected or confirmed Ebola patient have been advised to immediately report to the airport health officer or health desk.

According to APHO, travellers developing symptoms within 21 days of arrival should seek immediate medical care and inform authorities about their travel history.