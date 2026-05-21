‘No Ebola case, India prepared for challenge’: Ministry reviews measures

NEW DELHI: Even as WHO warned that suspected cases and deaths due to Ebola may rise further, India on Wednesday said there is no reported case of the viral disease in the country so far.

Chairing a high-level review meeting to assess preparedness and response measures regarding Ebola Virus Disease (EVD), Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava advised states and UTs “to ensure readiness at all levels”.

India quickly swung into action after the World Health Organization (WHO) on Sunday declared an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda a “public health emergency of international concern”.

Officials said India remains fully vigilant and prepared to respond swiftly to any emerging situation. “India has already pressed into service proactive preventive measures and has also enhanced surveillance and preparedness,” official sources said. “The government of India has proactively strengthened surveillance and preparedness measures across the country as an abundant precaution,” they added.

During the meeting, the union health secretary said that detailed SOPs covering pre-arrival and post-arrival screening, quarantine protocols, case management, referral mechanisms, and laboratory testing have already been shared with all states and UTs.

Srivastava also emphasised the importance of coordinated surveillance, timely reporting, and preparedness of designated health facilities.