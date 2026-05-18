India is closely monitoring the Ebola situation; surveillance strengthened  

NEW DELHI: India is closely monitoring the Ebola situation in central Africa and has strengthened its public health measures, including surveillance systems at all entry points, official sources said Monday.

A day after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda as a "public health emergency of international concern," senior Union Health Ministry officials said that there is no reported case of Ebola in India, and the current risk to the country remains minimal.

“However, as a matter of abundant caution, surveillance and preparedness measures are being strengthened at points of entry and within the public health system,” officials added.

Following the WHO announcement of the outbreak of Ebola virus disease caused by the Bundibugyo virus strain, which has led to 80 suspected deaths, eight laboratory-confirmed cases and 246 suspected cases in central Africa, top ministry officials, including those from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), ICMR and other concerned divisions, reviewed the evolving situation and initiated precautionary public health measures.

Officials said among the key preparedness measures that were discussed include review of SOPs for screening, surveillance, quarantine and case management; strengthening laboratory preparedness, with NIV Pune designated for testing and additional laboratories being onboarded in phases; enhanced coordination with relevant ministries and agencies for monitoring international travel from affected regions; and identification and readiness of isolation and quarantine facilities at major airports and ports.

Officials said the public and media should not panic or spread unverified information.

"India’s public health system remains vigilant and fully prepared to respond to any emerging situation. Citizens are advised to follow official updates issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and WHO,” they said.

The official asserted that the government continues to maintain close coordination with international health authorities and will take all necessary measures to safeguard public health.

The WHO said the outbreak does not meet the criteria of a pandemic emergency, but that countries sharing land borders with the DRC are at high risk for further spread. There are no approved treatments or vaccines for Bundibugyo Ebola virus disease.