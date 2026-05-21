Uttar Pradesh, Bihar report highest number of dowry death cases

NEW DELHI: Seventeen months after her wedding, 24-year-old Deepika Nagar died in a Greater Noida hospital with a ruptured spleen, a brain haematoma, internal bleeding and multiple bruises across her body, according to an autopsy report that has sharpened allegations of dowry violence against her husband and in-laws.

Police have arrested her husband and father-in-law. Her family alleges she was pushed from a terrace after months of torture linked to demands for a Toyota Fortuner and nearly Rs 50 lakh in cash.

The post-mortem findings are severe. Doctors documented facial swelling, abdominal injuries, bleeding from the ear, ruptured internal organs and extensive contusions. Investigators are examining whether she was assaulted before the fall.

The case has revived attention on the persistence of dowry-linked violence despite decades of legislation and court intervention. Deepika’s death is not isolated. Days earlier, Twisha Sharma, a 33-year-old MBA graduate and former Miss Pune, was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal’s Katara Hills barely five months after marrying advocate Samarth Singh.

Police registered cases of dowry harassment and abetment of suicide. Her husband was reported missing. His mother, retired judge Giribala Singh, denied the allegations.