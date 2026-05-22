Bar Council of India moves SC for women’s representation

NEW DELHI: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has moved the Supreme Court seeking approval for a merit-based “co-option” mechanism to ensure 30% women’s representation in state bar councils.

The BCI has proposed to fill a 10% co-option quota by selecting women candidates who have secured the highest number of votes among those not elected, rather than through subjective appointments.

The proposal aims to complement the 20% seats reserved for women through direct election, bringing the total representation to the 30% mandate previously set by the apex court.

BCI chairperson and senior advocate Manan Kumar Mishra, in a statement, said the bar body has considered the submissions made by stakeholders before the apex court.