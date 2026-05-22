India

Bar Council of India moves SC for women’s representation

The proposal aims to complement the 20% seats reserved for women through direct election, bringing the total representation to the 30% mandate previously set by the apex court.
BCI moves Supreme Court for more representation of women in state Bar Councils
BCI moves Supreme Court for more representation of women in state Bar Councils
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

NEW DELHI: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has moved the Supreme Court seeking approval for a merit-based “co-option” mechanism to ensure 30% women’s representation in state bar councils.

The BCI has proposed to fill a 10% co-option quota by selecting women candidates who have secured the highest number of votes among those not elected, rather than through subjective appointments.

The proposal aims to complement the 20% seats reserved for women through direct election, bringing the total representation to the 30% mandate previously set by the apex court.

BCI chairperson and senior advocate Manan Kumar Mishra, in a statement, said the bar body has considered the submissions made by stakeholders before the apex court.

Bar Council of India
women’s representation