BJP plans nationwide outreach campaign to mark 12 years of NDA government

NEW DELHI: With the BJP-led government at the Centre set to complete 12 years in office and Narendra Modi poised to become the country’s longest-serving continuously elected Prime Minister under the NDA on June 7, the BJP has planned a month-long nationwide outreach campaign highlighting PM Modi’s governance record, popularity and the NDA’s electoral victories in several states.

As part of the campaign from June 8 to 14, Union ministers, MPs, state ministers, national office-bearers, MLAs and state office-bearers will undertake the ‘Pragati Path Yatra’ and organise ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp’ conventions. Under the ‘Pragati Path Yatra’, Union ministers and other leaders will visit sites showcasing major infrastructure and high-priority projects implemented across the country.

According to the official plan prepared for the campaign, central ministers and other leaders will visit these projects to demonstrate infrastructure development carried out during the NDA government’s tenure.

BJP leaders will also organise Viksit Bharat Sankalp conventions in every district, along with media briefings from the state to district level and at the party’s central office. “Under the leadership of PM Modi, the government has done remarkable work for the welfare of the poor, exploited and underprivileged sections. Benefiting the interests of farmers through various schemes, the strong empowerment of women (Nari-Shakti), along with the overall development of the country have been our major achievements”, a senior BJP leader said.