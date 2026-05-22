BJP plans nationwide outreach campaign to mark 12 years of NDA government

NEW DELHI: With the BJP-led government at the Centre set to complete 12 years in office and Narendra Modi poised to become the country’s longest-serving continuously elected Prime Minister under the NDA on June 7, the BJP has planned a month-long nationwide outreach campaign highlighting PM Modi’s governance record, popularity and the NDA’s electoral victories in several states.
As part of the campaign from June 8 to 14, Union ministers, MPs, state ministers, national office-bearers, MLAs and state office-bearers will undertake the ‘Pragati Path Yatra’ and organise ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp’ conventions. Under the ‘Pragati Path Yatra’, Union ministers and other leaders will visit sites showcasing major infrastructure and high-priority projects implemented across the country.
According to the official plan prepared for the campaign, central ministers and other leaders will visit these projects to demonstrate infrastructure development carried out during the NDA government’s tenure.
BJP leaders will also organise Viksit Bharat Sankalp conventions in every district, along with media briefings from the state to district level and at the party’s central office. “Under the leadership of PM Modi, the government has done remarkable work for the welfare of the poor, exploited and underprivileged sections. Benefiting the interests of farmers through various schemes, the strong empowerment of women (Nari-Shakti), along with the overall development of the country have been our major achievements”, a senior BJP leader said.
Describing the last 12 years of NDA rule under PM Modi as being marked by ‘Trust, Development and Public Welfare’, the BJP has formed teams comprising 1+4 senior office-bearers at the state level and 1+3 at the district level to carry forward the campaign from June 7 to June 21.
The BJP has decided that every MP will spend one day in each Assembly constituency within his Lok Sabha constituency, while every party MLA will spend one day in every Mandal of his Assembly segment during the campaign.
The party has also directed senior leaders to contact at least 500 prominent personalities from different fields and honour them with shawls and folders detailing the government’s achievements.
Registration camps will be organised for Ayushman Bharat, Ayushman Vay Vandana, PM Surya Ghar, PM SVANidhi, Lakhpati Didi and the VB-G-RAM scheme. Exhibitions, painting competitions and other events will also be held in every district during the campaign.
The BJP will also conduct workshops on natural farming at more than 1,000 locations with demonstrations and lectures by experts and practitioners. The campaign will continue till June 21, International Yoga Day.
Ahead of the campaign, BJP leaders will observe World Environment Day on June 5 by undertaking plantation drives under the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” initiative in every Mandal.