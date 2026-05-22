Decided to bring back to India some persons deported to Bangladesh: Centre to SC

The Union government on Friday told the Supreme Court that it will bring back a group of people who were earlier deported to Bangladesh and verify their claims of Indian citizenship after their return.

Appearing for the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the decision was being taken in view of the peculiar facts and circumstances of the case and should not be treated as a precedent for similar matters.

"The government would bring them back and thereafter examine their status. Depending upon the outcome, we will take steps accordingly," Mehta told the bench, comprising of CJI Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi.

The top law officer said that it may take 8-10 days to bring these persons back to India.

The bench posted the matter for hearing in July.

The top court was hearing a plea of the Centre challenging a September 26, 2025 order of the Calcutta High Court by which it had set aside the central government's decision to deport Sunali Khatun and others to Bangladesh and termed it as "illegal".

On December 3 last year, the top court allowed on "humanitarian grounds" the entry of Khatun and her eight-year-old child into India, months after they were pushed into Bangladesh.

It had asked the West Bengal government to take care of the minor and directed the chief medical officer of Birbhum district to provide all possible medical assistance to pregnant Khatun, including free of cost delivery.

On April 24, the apex court granted last opportunity to the Centre and asked its counsel to take instruction and get back to it on the issue.

Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Sanjay Hegde, appearing for Khatun's father Bhodu Sekh, had said it was a "bit unfair" on the part of the Centre which has not apprised the court about its views in the matter.