Send Bangladeshi infiltrators to BSF, not courts: Suvendu tells Bengal police

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said on Thursday that Bangladeshi infiltrators detained in the state would be handed over directly to the Border Security Force (BSF) for deportation instead of being produced before courts. He said the move followed a new rule that came into effect in the state a day earlier.

Speaking to reporters after an a meeting at the Howrah district magistrate’s office, Adhikari said instructions had already been issued to the police commissioner and the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

"Since yesterday, the new rule has come into effect under which infiltrators will not be sent to courts but handed over to BSF outposts at the Bangladesh border," he said.

Adhikari on Wednesday announced a mechanism under which alleged infiltrators detained by the state police would be handed over directly to the BSF for deportation, as part of what he described as a wider "detect, delete and deport" framework.

Although the chief minister did not specify the law under which the newly elected BJP government introduced the policy shift, he appeared to be referring to the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, passed by Parliament in April last year.

The Act aims to provide a modern, tech-driven system for immigration, registration, surveillance, detention, and deportation in India.

"The police commissioner and the RPF have been clearly instructed that if illegal migrants from Bangladesh, who are not entitled to apply for citizenship under the CAA, are detained at the Howrah Station, they should not be sent to a court. The persons concerned should be properly fed and then taken directly to the BSF personnel at the Petrapole border in Bongaon or the border outpost in Basirhat in North 24 Parganas district," he said.