BJP's 'infiltration, corruption and appeasement’ plank drives West Bengal breakthrough

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s emphatic breakthrough in West Bengal was not an overnight surge but the culmination of a layered, long-term strategy that fused cultural symbolism, ideological positioning and granular organisational work into a coherent electoral machine.
At the heart of the campaign was a calibrated narrative that blended Bengal’s socio-cultural identity with the legacy of Syama Prasad Mookerjee.
By invoking a figure rooted in the state’s political history yet central to its own ideological lineage, the BJP crafted a message that sought to localise Hindutva without appearing externally imposed.
The campaign’s strategic direction bore the imprint of Amit Shah and organisational strategist Sunil Bansal, whose sustained ground engagement translated into disciplined execution.
The BJP’s messaging remained tightly focused on three recurring themes: infiltration, corruption and appeasement, each positioned as systemic failures of the incumbent All India Trinamool Congress.
The TMC, led by Mamata Banerjee, countered by framing the BJP as a communal force, attempting to consolidate minority voters while defending its governance record.
However, the BJP’s counter-framing, depicting the TMC as “anti-Hindu” and inattentive to women’s safety, appears to have found wider traction, particularly when combined with targeted welfare messaging and promises of administrative overhaul.
A key inflexion point in the BJP’s campaign was its attempt to engineer what party leaders described as “reverse polarisation.”
Controversies involving the state leadership, coupled with the Opposition’s attacks on institutions like the Election Commission, were reframed as signs of political defensiveness.
This, in turn, fed into a broader narrative of governance fatigue, especially among women and younger voters.
Gender emerged as a critical axis. The BJP leveraged both symbolism and policy, highlighting women-centric welfare schemes, foregrounding safety concerns, and capitalising on political resistance to women’s reservation measures.
Party insiders claim that this outreach extended even into segments of Muslim women voters, suggesting a more nuanced shift beneath conventional voting patterns.
Caste and community arithmetic were equally central. The BJP consolidated support among OBC groups, including migrants from Hindi-speaking regions, while making inroads into traditionally influential Bengali upper-caste segments such as Kayasthas and Brahmins.
The projection of OBC leadership at multiple levels reinforced its rural connect, helping bridge social and geographic divides.
Beyond messaging, the BJP’s organisational depth proved decisive.
A large-scale mobilisation effort, reportedly involving around 15,000 workers, was deployed across constituencies, backed by MPs, MLAs and local cadres operating in synchronised teams.
The party also reached out to Bengali voters residing outside the state, adapting a model earlier tested in Bihar.
Cultural signalling remained a consistent undercurrent. Prime Minister Narendra Modi invoked Bengali identity through symbolic gestures and local references, while the party consciously avoided rhetoric that could be construed as dismissive of regional pride.
Parallelly, the quiet but extensive groundwork by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, including thousands of rural engagements, helped reinforce the BJP’s ideological messaging at the grassroots.
The campaign also leaned heavily on forward-looking promises.
Commitments such as early implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act, rollout of Ayushman Bharat, adoption of the 7th Pay Commission, and a stringent “zero infiltration” policy were positioned as immediate deliverables.
Equally significant was the assurance of curbing political violence through institutional mechanisms like Special Investigation Teams, an issue that has long shaped voter sentiment in the state.
Enhanced security arrangements during polling further contributed to higher participation, particularly among women, reinforcing the perception of a more controlled electoral environment.
In effect, the BJP’s success lay in its ability to align narrative, organisation and timing.
By combining cultural resonance with administrative critique and electoral micro-management, it converted diffuse anti-incumbency into a structured mandate, reshaping West Bengal’s political landscape in the process.