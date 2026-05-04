BJP's 'infiltration, corruption and appeasement’ plank drives West Bengal breakthrough

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s emphatic breakthrough in West Bengal was not an overnight surge but the culmination of a layered, long-term strategy that fused cultural symbolism, ideological positioning and granular organisational work into a coherent electoral machine.

At the heart of the campaign was a calibrated narrative that blended Bengal’s socio-cultural identity with the legacy of Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

By invoking a figure rooted in the state’s political history yet central to its own ideological lineage, the BJP crafted a message that sought to localise Hindutva without appearing externally imposed.

The campaign’s strategic direction bore the imprint of Amit Shah and organisational strategist Sunil Bansal, whose sustained ground engagement translated into disciplined execution.

The BJP’s messaging remained tightly focused on three recurring themes: infiltration, corruption and appeasement, each positioned as systemic failures of the incumbent All India Trinamool Congress.

The TMC, led by Mamata Banerjee, countered by framing the BJP as a communal force, attempting to consolidate minority voters while defending its governance record.

However, the BJP’s counter-framing, depicting the TMC as “anti-Hindu” and inattentive to women’s safety, appears to have found wider traction, particularly when combined with targeted welfare messaging and promises of administrative overhaul.

A key inflexion point in the BJP’s campaign was its attempt to engineer what party leaders described as “reverse polarisation.”

Controversies involving the state leadership, coupled with the Opposition’s attacks on institutions like the Election Commission, were reframed as signs of political defensiveness.

This, in turn, fed into a broader narrative of governance fatigue, especially among women and younger voters.