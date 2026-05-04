With casualty-free Assembly polls, focus now shifts to post-poll vigilance in West Bengal

NEW DELHI: For the first time in over a decade of major electoral exercises, including Assembly, Lok Sabha, and local body elections, West Bengal recorded no poll-related deaths across its two voting phases.

Officials in the Election Commission of India attribute this outcome to an unprecedented scale of preparedness.

Drawing lessons from past elections marked by violence, the Commission deployed around 2,400 companies of central forces and appointed a record number of general and police observers to oversee the process on the ground.

Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls ahead of the polls triggered significant political and legal pushback.

Several petitions were filed, questioning both the intent and execution of the revision, with critics alleging institutional bias and accusing the poll body of acting in favour of the ruling party at the Centre.

Despite the controversy, the Commission’s actions were upheld through judicial scrutiny. Both the Calcutta High Court and the Supreme Court endorsed the ECI’s measures, ensuring its constitutional mandate under Article 324 to conduct free and fair elections.

Even as polling passed without major incident, the Commission’s attention has shifted to the sensitive post-result phase, historically prone to violence in the State.

Acting on ECI directives, Kolkata Police imposed restrictions on victory processions, citing the need to prevent clashes between rival political groups.