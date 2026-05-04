With casualty-free Assembly polls, focus now shifts to post-poll vigilance in West Bengal

NEW DELHI: For the first time in over a decade of major electoral exercises, including Assembly, Lok Sabha, and local body elections, West Bengal recorded no poll-related deaths across its two voting phases.
Officials in the Election Commission of India attribute this outcome to an unprecedented scale of preparedness.
Drawing lessons from past elections marked by violence, the Commission deployed around 2,400 companies of central forces and appointed a record number of general and police observers to oversee the process on the ground.
Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls ahead of the polls triggered significant political and legal pushback.
Several petitions were filed, questioning both the intent and execution of the revision, with critics alleging institutional bias and accusing the poll body of acting in favour of the ruling party at the Centre.
Despite the controversy, the Commission’s actions were upheld through judicial scrutiny. Both the Calcutta High Court and the Supreme Court endorsed the ECI’s measures, ensuring its constitutional mandate under Article 324 to conduct free and fair elections.
Even as polling passed without major incident, the Commission’s attention has shifted to the sensitive post-result phase, historically prone to violence in the State.
Acting on ECI directives, Kolkata Police imposed restrictions on victory processions, citing the need to prevent clashes between rival political groups.
Officials clarified that any celebratory marches would require prior permission and could only be held under strict regulatory conditions.
The restrictions come despite early trends indicating a decisive electoral outcome for the BJP. Security agencies have been placed on high alert to enforce compliance with post-poll directives.
Local police units have warned that violations of restrictions on gatherings or processions will invite legal action, with station-level officers instructed to maintain vigilance across sensitive zones.
The ECI has also deployed 432 counting observers to supervise the tabulation process across 293 constituencies, underscoring its focus on procedural integrity through the final stage of the electoral cycle.
Polling in one constituency, Falta in South 24 Parganas, has been countermanded, with fresh elections scheduled later this month.
The combination of heavy central force deployment, expanded oversight, and pre-emptive restrictions appears to have mitigated the violence that has often shadowed elections in West Bengal.
Whether this model becomes a precedent for other politically sensitive states will depend on its long-term sustainability and political acceptance.
For now, the Commission is positioning the Bengal election as evidence that stringent enforcement and institutional preparedness can alter entrenched patterns of electoral violence, provided the post-poll phase remains equally contained.