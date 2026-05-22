EC announces Rajya Sabha polls for 24 seats on June 18

The Election Commission on Friday announced elections to 24 Rajya Sabha seats across 10 states, with polling scheduled for June 18.

The vacancies have arisen as incumbent members are set to retire between June 21 and July 19, the poll panel said in a statement.

Among the states going to polls, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Karnataka will elect four members each, while Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan will see elections to three seats each.

Jharkhand will vote for two Rajya Sabha seats, while Manipur, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram will elect one member each.

Among those who are retiring from Rajya Sabha include Gowda, Congress president Kharge (both from Karnataka), union ministers Ravneet Singh (Rajasthan) and George Kurian (Madhya Pradesh, former chief minister Digvijay Singh, Congress leader Shaktisinhji Govil among others.

The EC also announced bypolls for one seat each for the council of states from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

In Maharashtra, the council seat has fallen vacant following resignation from the seat by Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, who has since been elected to the state assembly.

The Election Commission said June 8 is the last date for filing nominations.

(With inputs from PTI)