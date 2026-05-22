ED swoops into action in NEET UG 2026 paper leak case, traces money trail

MUMBAI: Following the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has started tracing the money trail and transactions related to the NEET UG 2026 exam paper leak scam.

The ED has sought the details of the property and revenue records and documents of RCC owner Shivaji Motegaonkar, who was arrested by the CBI in the NEET UG exam paper leak in Latur.

Motegaonkar had amassed huge properties and wealth through the private coaching of the NEET and JEE exams, selling the leaked exam papers, and through investment.

He has bought several prime plots, buildings, and even marriage halls in Latur city, Nashik, Nanded, Pune, and other metro cities.