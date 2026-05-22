'Scandalous, dishonest': Congress expresses shock over NTA claims on NEET UG paper 'leak'

The Congress on Friday expressed shock over claims by NTA officials that the NEET-UG 2026 paper was "not leaked", and said that a "guess paper" carrying several actual exam questions had circulated among students before the exam.

Calling the NTA Director General's remarks "dishonest", the party said both the 'Pradhan Mantri' and the 'Mantri Pradhan' must be held accountable for the "cover-up" of alleged irregularities.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has become a "National Trauma Agency" and accused the government of colluding with the paper leak mafia to suppress the truth of irregularities and fraud.

"Since the NTA was formed in 2018, the Modi Government and its ecosystem have been colluding with the paper leak mafia to suppress the truth of rampant irregularities and fraud in NTA-conducted exams," he alleged in his post.

"Today we have learnt from media reports that the NTA Director General claimed yesterday to a Parliamentary Committee that the NEET-UG 2026 exam was not leaked.

If true, this is scandalous and shockingly dishonest - because it is clear that a 'guess paper' which featured dozens of questions that appeared in the actual exam was circulating among students much before the exam date.

If that is not a leak, what is? Why is the Modi Government trying to deny it now?" Ramesh said.

He alleged the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi government had previously tried to "cover up" the widespread irregularities that had emerged in NEET-UG 2024 as well.

"If it had faced up to the truth and taken action then, the NEET 2026 tragedy may have been avoided.

The same hotspots of reported fraud which emerged in 2024 -- like Rajasthan's Sikar -- have been implicated in the 2026 scandal as well," he said.

The Congress leader said in another episode of the same "disturbing series", the CBI also filed a closure report alleging no irregularities in the UGC-NET exam of 2024 which had been cancelled by the NTA back then.