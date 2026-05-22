FIR filed over procession hailing rape accused

LUCKNOW: Ghaziabad police have registered an FIR against a rape accused and around a dozen of his supporters for allegedly obstructing traffic and disrupting public movement during a celebratory procession following his release from jail on bail.

According to police, Sushil Prajapati was released on bail on May 17 after spending nearly eight months in jail in connection with a rape case registered at Muradnagar Police Station in August 2025. After his release from Dasna jail in Ghaziabad, supporters welcomed him with flower petals and took out a procession.

Police said Prajapati was carried on the shoulders of supporters as a convoy of vehicles accompanied the rally. The procession allegedly led to traffic congestion and inconvenience to commuters.

Authorities said supporters drove vehicles recklessly and blocked roads, affecting public safety and movement. The latest FIR was registered at Masuri Police Station after videos purportedly showing the celebrations surfaced on social media and drew widespread criticism. Masuri Station House Officer Ajay Kumar said efforts were underway to identify all participants in the rally through CCTV footage and video clips.

The case against Prajapati stems from a complaint lodged by an LLB student on August 8, 2025. According to police, the woman alleged that Prajapati raped her at a flat in Muradnagar after making her consume a cold drink suspected to have been laced with intoxicants.

The FIR states that Prajapati became acquainted with the woman in 2021 and allegedly persuaded her to shift her legal practice from Meerut to Ghaziabad by promising professional assistance and introductions to senior advocates.