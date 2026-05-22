'Had a fruitful meeting with Council of Ministers': PM Modi after 4.5-hour meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he held a “fruitful” meeting with the Council of Ministers, where discussions centred on improving ‘Ease of Living’, enhancing ‘Ease of Doing Business’, and accelerating reforms to achieve the vision of a developed India by 2047.

“Had a fruitful meeting of the Council of Ministers yesterday.

We exchanged perspectives and best practices relating to boosting 'Ease of Living, 'Ease of Doing Business' and how to further reforms in order to realise our shared dream of a Viksit Bharat,” Modi said in a post on X.