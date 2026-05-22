'Had a fruitful meeting with Council of Ministers': PM Modi after 4.5-hour meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he held a “fruitful” meeting with the Council of Ministers, where discussions centred on improving ‘Ease of Living’, enhancing ‘Ease of Doing Business’, and accelerating reforms to achieve the vision of a developed India by 2047.
“Had a fruitful meeting of the Council of Ministers yesterday.
We exchanged perspectives and best practices relating to boosting 'Ease of Living, 'Ease of Doing Business' and how to further reforms in order to realise our shared dream of a Viksit Bharat,” Modi said in a post on X.
The over four-hour meeting on Thursday evening was attended by Cabinet ministers, Ministers of State (Independent Charge), and Ministers of State. It marked the first Council of Ministers meeting of the year.
According to sources, Modi urged ministers to keep 2047 as the target for transforming India into a fully developed nation and stressed that governance should focus on improving citizens’ quality of life through greater “ease of living”.
He also advised ministers to ensure government welfare schemes reach maximum beneficiaries and emphasised that there should be no unnecessary interference in people’s lives.
The prime minister reportedly told ministers to focus on future goals rather than past achievements, despite the government being in office since 2014.
Modi also underscored the need for timely governance, calling for no pendency in government work, sources said.
During the meeting, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar briefed the council on Modi’s recent visits to the UAE, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy. Presentations were also made by nine secretaries on the performance and initiatives of their ministries and departments.
The meeting came in the wake of the BJP’s strong performance in the recent Assembly elections in West Bengal and Assam, as well as its return to power in Puducherry.
(With inputs from PTI)