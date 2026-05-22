HM Amit Shah promises ‘Smart Border’ plan rollout, vows crackdown against illegal immigrants

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday announced that the Centre would roll out a nationwide “Smart Border” project within a year to strengthen security along India’s frontiers and crack down on illegal infiltration.

Declaring a zero-tolerance policy, the Home Minister said every illegal migrant entering the country would be identified and deported to protect India’s demographic balance.

Addressing Border Security Force (BSF) personnel during the force’s Investiture Ceremony 2026 at Vigyan Bhawan, Shah described illegal migration as a “planned conspiracy” aimed at creating artificial demographic changes in the country.

He asserted that the government was committed to sealing the borders through technology-driven surveillance and coordinated enforcement.