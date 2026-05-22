Landslide at Shimla in 2025 an 'act of god', NHAI tells NGT, rejecting compensation claim

CHANDIGARH: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has told the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that it is not liable to pay compensation to owners of agricultural land and apple plants in Mashobra near Shimla, which were allegedly damaged in the landslide in May last year.

Last year, a petition was filed by orchard owner Narender Singh Rathore and a few other landowners from the Mashobra block, who stated that they suffered a huge loss due to the collapse of crate walls during NHAI’s construction work.

The work was being carried out under the four-lane project in the Shakral Village-Dhalli section of the Kaithlighat-Dhalli stretch of National Highway-5 (NH-5).

The response or counter-affidavit was filed by the National Highways Authority of India before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on May 18.

"The incident was caused solely due to a natural calamity (Act of God/Vis Major). Heavy rainfall occurred in Himachal Pradesh from late May 2025 onwards, triggering widespread and large-scale landslides, including in areas where no construction or project of any nature was being undertaken," the reply said and added that the incident was an Act of God.

To support its submission, the NHAI placed on record a May 2025 report of the India Meteorological Department, stating that Shimla recorded 104.5 mm of rainfall against the normal rainfall of 69.8 mm during the period, reflecting a departure of nearly 50 per cent.

On the alleged damage to 440 trees on a plot, a loss of over Rs 32.3 lakh was claimed.

The NHAI urged the SDM Shimla (Rural) to ask the Horticulture Department to re-examine its report and submit a fresh field-based report.

The NHAI further stated that compensation, if any, cannot be based on the erroneous and inflated assessment of the Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Department.

"The matter requires proper re-assessment before any compensation is determined. In any case, the compensation payable (if any at all, given that the damage was due to natural calamity) shall be determined in accordance with applicable law," it added.