Police caution public over viral human chain call by ‘Cockroach Janata Party’

“It has come to notice that a post has been circulated on social media under the heading ‘Cockroach Janata Party, Karnataka,’ in which an invitation has been given to gather in large numbers in front of Town Hall on May 24 for the purpose of forming a peaceful human chain,” the police said.

According to the statement, protests, sit-in demonstrations and rallies are not permitted at locations other than Freedom Park, in line with the Karnataka High Court’s order dated August 1, 2022.

The police said any gathering in front of Town Hall in violation of the order would amount to a breach of the court’s directions.

The department advised the public not to knowingly or unknowingly forward or share the viral message on platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and X, and urged people not to assemble near Town Hall.

The viral poster, translated from Kannada, urged supporters to show “the strength of cockroaches not just online but also on the streets” by participating in a peaceful human chain at Town Hall in Bengaluru at 11 a.m. on May 24.

The poster appealed to “all cockroaches and fans of the Cockroach Janata Party” to participate in large numbers to demonstrate their strength and send a message to what it described as a self-serving administration.

It listed several grievances, including claims that “youth have no future,” “students are burdened with the NEET examination,” “life has become difficult because of price rise,” “our votes are being stolen,” and allegations that money collected from the people was being sent abroad.

The message further stated: “There are no leaders here, we ourselves are the leaders. There is no organisation here; people joining hands itself is the organisation.”

Police said the advisory had been issued in the public interest to create awareness about the law.

The X account of Cockroach Janata Party, a satirical digital outfit that emerged last week and quickly gained traction on social media, was withheld in India on Thursday.

Shortly afterwards, another handle surfaced — “Cockroach is Back” — carrying the tagline: “Cockroaches Don’t Die.”