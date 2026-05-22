Supreme Court to hear plea against CBSE’s three-language mandate for Class 9

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear next week a plea challenging the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) policy making the study of three languages compulsory for Class 9 students from July 1.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi mentioned the matter before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, describing it as an urgent public interest litigation (PIL).

"This is an urgent PIL. The petitioners are students, teachers and parents. They are challenging the new policy of the CBSE by which in the 9th standard, two more languages have been made compulsory," Rohatgi said.

Seeking an early hearing, Rohatgi urged the top court to take up the matter on Monday, saying, "It will create a chaos".

The CJI, however, said the matter would be listed next week as the court would be holding a miscellaneous week.

Under a recent CBSE circular, Class 9 students will be required to study three languages, including at least two native Indian languages, from July 1.

(With inputs from PTI)