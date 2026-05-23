Assam CM Himanta praises Eidgah committees' appeal against cow slaughter during Bakrid

GUWAHATI: Eidgah committees in Hojai, Dhubri, Bongaigaon, Udharbond and other places in Assam earned Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s praise for their appeal to Muslims not to slaughter cows during Bakrid.

Taking to X, Sarma also explained the legal and religious reasons behind it.

"They have respected the sentiments of the majority community. Such voluntary actions will go a long way in strengthening communal harmony in Assam,” Sarma said.

The Hojai Town Eidgah and Kabarasthan Committee said that cow sacrifice is practically not possible within the jurisdiction, as it had said that although existing laws do not restrict cow sacrifice outside a specified distance from temples, the town has over a hundred temples and a mixed population adhering to different religions.

The committee appealed to people to sacrifice other lawful animals during Bakrid. Further, it also appealed to them not to share photos or videos of the sacrificial animals or their meat on social media.

The Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 2021 prohibits the trade and consumption of beef in areas that have a large population of Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and other non-beef-eating communities or within a radius of 5 km of any temple or other such institutions.

“…No person shall transport or offer for transport or cause to be transported any cattle without valid permit from any place of another state through Assam to any place outside the state of Assam, any place within the state of Assam to any place outside the state of Assam where slaughter of cattle is not regulated by law,” the law states.

“Competent authority may issue a permit for transport of cattle for agricultural or animal husbandry purposes,” it adds.

In December 2024, the Assam government announced a ban on the serving and consumption of beef in public places, including hotels, restaurants and community gatherings.

The decision was made to “further strengthen” the existing law.