Indian peacekeeper in Lebanon, Major Abhilasha Barak, wins 2025 UN Military Gender Advocate Award

Indian peacekeeper Major Abhilasha Barak, who is serving with the United Nations (UN) mission in Lebanon, has been named the recipient of the UN’s 2025 Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award.

Barak is serving with the Indian Battalion as the Commander of the Female Engagement Team (FET) in the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). She is also the first woman combat helicopter pilot of the Indian Army.

Major Barak was recognised for her outreach work with women and girls during her deployment in the West Asian country, the UN said.

"Proud to announce that Major Abhilasha Barak has been awarded the 2025 @UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award. She is being recognised for her outreach and community engagement activities for women and adolescent girls and gender sensitisation training for peacekeepers," India's Permanent Mission to the UN wote on X Friday.