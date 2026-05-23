India's international ties 'purposefully structured' to serve youth: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India's international partnerships are purposefully structured to serve the country's youth and leaders of global corporations, representing dozens of nations, have talked about India's youth and its technological advancement.
After virtually distributing appointment letters for central government jobs to more than 51,000 youths at a 'Rozgar Mela', Modi also said the youth will play a crucial role in realising the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India) in the years to come.
Sharing insights from his just-concluded five-country tour, the prime minister conveyed the excitement that leaders of global corporations, representing dozens of nations, had expressed about India's youth and its technological advancement.
"The world wants to be a part of India's development journey," he said.
Modi made it clear that India's international partnerships are purposefully structured to serve its youth. "The purpose is that India's youth get employment and global exposure," he said.
Elaborating on the diplomatic and economic outcomes of his visits to the UAE, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy, the PM outlined sector-specific agreements forged and dialogues held with each nation.
He said discussions were held on semiconductors, water, agriculture and advanced manufacturing with the Netherlands; on cooperation in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital innovation with Sweden; on green technology and maritime cooperation with Norway; MoUs signed on strategic energy and technology partnerships with the UAE; and agreements signed on defence, critical minerals and science and technology with Italy.
Modi underlined the long-range significance of these collaborations and said these are the sectors that will shape industries, defining global growth for the next 25 years.
Citing the ASML-Tata Electronics agreement as a concrete example of India's growing stature as a trusted global supply chain partner, he pointed out that India is among only a handful of countries with which the Dutch semiconductor giant has signed an accord.
He said partnerships with Sweden on AI and cooperation with the UAE on supercomputing would similarly bolster India's technological capabilities.
"This ASML-Tata Electronics agreement alone will create thousands of new employment opportunities in India," he said.
Highlighting the rapid rise of clean energy, critical minerals, green hydrogen and sustainable manufacturing as sectors of immense opportunity, the PM noted that growing collaboration with Sweden, Norway and Italy in green transition and sustainable technology would position India strongly in the clean manufacturing industries of the future.
"These partnerships are opening the doors of a new economy and new opportunities," he said.
Pointing to accelerated work on ports, shipping and maritime infrastructure agreements, Modi observed that partnerships with the UAE and Norway would fortify India's shipbuilding ecosystem, directly expanding the horizon of opportunity for the country's engineers, technicians and skilled workers. "New opportunities will be created for India's engineers, technicians and skilled workers," he said.
Noting that each new partnership simultaneously widens global connectivity for Indian startups, researchers and young professionals, the PM reflected on a world today that respects nations which innovate, build, and deliver at scale.
He exuded pride that India is advancing on all three fronts. "The greatest force behind this transformation is India's youth, all of you," he said.
Welcoming the new entrants into government service, Modi underscored their imminent contribution to India's development across sectors, including railways, banking, defence, health and education.
Honouring the dedication and rigorous preparation that brought the appointees to this milestone, the prime minister extended his heartfelt congratulations to each one of them.
Conveying the direct relevance of each international agreement to employment generation, Modi emphasised that every new investment, every technology partnership, and every industrial collaboration ultimately creates fresh opportunities for India's young people.
Anchoring the moment within the larger national mission, he spoke of the collective resolve to build a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, affirming that cross-sectoral investment by the government is generating millions of new employment opportunities as a direct consequence of this ambition.
Describing India's rise as a major electronics manufacturer, Modi pointed to the Production Linked Incentive scheme as the engine driving record electronics production and generating millions of jobs for the youth, with the entire electronics value chain being built domestically.
He also called upon the newly appointed government employees to remain mindful of their role in facilitating business and enterprise. "Ease of Doing Business is a great priority for the country," he said.
Underscoring the foundational role of infrastructure in driving employment generation and inclusive growth, the PM observed that the true dividend of national progress reaches its full potential only when villages, small towns and remote regions are integrated into the development fabric.
Celebrating the emergence of a new culture of self-employment and entrepreneurship across the country, he noted that India has become the world's third-largest startup ecosystem, with over 2.3 lakh recognised startups and that this transformation is no longer confined to metropolitan centres.
He also noted that the youth from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities are entering the world of startups and innovation in large numbers, and that this movement has become an important component of the national economy.
He further highlighted the growing and decisive role of India's women in this entrepreneurial surge.
In keeping with the prime minister's commitment to prioritising employment generation, the 'Rozgar Mela' is a major initiative aimed at translating this vision into a reality, officials said.
The 'Rozgar Mela' was held at 47 locations across the country on Saturday.
The appointees, selected from all parts of India, will join various ministries and departments, including railways, home affairs, health and family welfare, and departments of financial services and higher education, among others.
(With inputs from PTI)