India's international ties 'purposefully structured' to serve youth: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India's international partnerships are purposefully structured to serve the country's youth and leaders of global corporations, representing dozens of nations, have talked about India's youth and its technological advancement.

After virtually distributing appointment letters for central government jobs to more than 51,000 youths at a 'Rozgar Mela', Modi also said the youth will play a crucial role in realising the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India) in the years to come.

Sharing insights from his just-concluded five-country tour, the prime minister conveyed the excitement that leaders of global corporations, representing dozens of nations, had expressed about India's youth and its technological advancement.

"The world wants to be a part of India's development journey," he said.

Modi made it clear that India's international partnerships are purposefully structured to serve its youth. "The purpose is that India's youth get employment and global exposure," he said.

Elaborating on the diplomatic and economic outcomes of his visits to the UAE, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy, the PM outlined sector-specific agreements forged and dialogues held with each nation.

He said discussions were held on semiconductors, water, agriculture and advanced manufacturing with the Netherlands; on cooperation in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital innovation with Sweden; on green technology and maritime cooperation with Norway; MoUs signed on strategic energy and technology partnerships with the UAE; and agreements signed on defence, critical minerals and science and technology with Italy.

Modi underlined the long-range significance of these collaborations and said these are the sectors that will shape industries, defining global growth for the next 25 years.