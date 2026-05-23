PM Modi distributes 51,000 appointment letters to youths at virtual 'Rozgar Mela'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday distributed over 51,000 appointment letters for central government jobs to youths at a 'Rozgar Mela' conducted virtually.

Addressing the function, PM Modi said, "Today is a very important day for thousands of youths across the country. Today, more than 51,000 young people have received appointment letters for government jobs."

Today, all the recruited youths are becoming key partners in the country's journey of development.

In railways, banking, defence, health, education and many other sectors, all the youths are about to take on new responsibilities, he said.

"In the coming years, you all are going to play an important role in fulfilling the resolve for a developed India. For this achievement, I congratulate you, as well as your family members, very warmly," he said.

The prime minister said India's youth are playing a vital role in accelerating the journey towards a 'Viksit Bharat'.

"Rozgar Mela reflects our government's commitment to empowering the 'Yuva Shakti' with new opportunities," he said.