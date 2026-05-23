Surya Kiran team clocks 30 years, 800 displays; IAF chief likely to fly anniversary sortie

NEW DELHI: Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh is likely to fly with the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) on Tuesday as the Indian Air Force’s premier display squadron marks three decades since its creation at Air Force Station Bidar, Karnataka, in 1996.

The milestone comes months after the team completed its 800th display at Wings India in Hyderabad. Over the past thirty years, Surya Kiran has emerged as the IAF’s aerial ambassador, representing the force at major air shows, national events and international aviation displays across Asia and beyond.

It is among the nine-aircraft aerobatic formations in the world and the only one in Asia. The team flies the Hawk Mk-132 advanced jet trainer, licensed-produced by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), with pilots often maintaining separations of less than five metres during complex manoeuvres.

The squadron is currently commanded by Group Captain Ajay Dasarathi, a Su-30MKI pilot and qualified flying instructor, with Wing Commander Tejeshwar Singh serving as deputy leader.

The team comprises 13 pilots drawn from a few of the IAF’s frontline flying streams.

Its display routine includes loops, barrel rolls, diamond formations, crossovers and the signature heart-shaped manoeuvre, flown at altitudes between 100 and 1,000 feet.