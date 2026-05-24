BJP accuses Rahul Gandhi of trying to trigger ‘anarchy’ to topple Modi govt

The BJP on Sunday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of attempting to destabilise the Narendra Modi government by “creating anarchy” in the country, alleging that he was acting at the behest of foreign forces.

BJP MP and national spokesperson Sambit Patra claimed Gandhi’s alleged “plan” came to light after the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha reportedly said at a meeting of the Congress Minority Department’s advisory council on Tuesday that the Modi government would fall within a year.

“Leader of Opposition (in the Lok Sabha) Rahul Gandhi has once again shown audacity.

At a meeting yesterday, he said the Modi government will fall within a year. Rahul Gandhi is trying to dislodge the (Modi) government by inciting riots and through anarchy,” Patra said in a video message.