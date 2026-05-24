BJP accuses Rahul Gandhi of trying to trigger ‘anarchy’ to topple Modi govt

The BJP on Sunday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of attempting to destabilise the Narendra Modi government by “creating anarchy” in the country, alleging that he was acting at the behest of foreign forces.
BJP MP and national spokesperson Sambit Patra claimed Gandhi’s alleged “plan” came to light after the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha reportedly said at a meeting of the Congress Minority Department’s advisory council on Tuesday that the Modi government would fall within a year.
“Leader of Opposition (in the Lok Sabha) Rahul Gandhi has once again shown audacity.
At a meeting yesterday, he said the Modi government will fall within a year. Rahul Gandhi is trying to dislodge the (Modi) government by inciting riots and through anarchy,” Patra said in a video message.
The BJP leader alleged that Gandhi’s remarks indicated he was pursuing a “foreign agenda” under the influence of his “masters” such as George Soros and foreign companies funding his overseas travel, with the aim of undermining democracy in India.
“People of the country are wise. There is a spiritual consciousness among the people of India. Will you be able to incite riots by provoking the people of India? No, Rahul ji. You have seen what happened in West Bengal and Assam (assembly polls),” he said.
“In India, the Constitution prevails and democracy triumphs. This is the government of the 140 crore people of India. Your foreign masters, including Soros, can't do any harm to this country,” he added.
Patra said India was progressing under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership despite global challenges arising from conflicts in various parts of the world.
“As long as this government enjoys the blessings of the people, it will continue to serve the country,” the BJP leader said.
(With inputs from PTI)