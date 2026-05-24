'I love the Prime Minister Modi, he is my friend': Trump says in virtual address at Delhi event

NEW DELHI: US President Donald Trump on Saturday made a surprise live video appearance at an event in Delhi attended by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a close friend and asserting that India-US ties had “never been closer”.

The event marked the 250th anniversary of the US Declaration of Independence, where Trump appeared on a giant screen and described himself as a “big fan” of the Indian Prime Minister.

“I love the Prime Minister. Modi is great. He’s my friend,” Trump said during the virtual address.

“We have never been closer to India. And India can count on me 100 per cent and our country. If they have any help, they know where to call,” he added.

Trump’s remarks came amid Rubio’s four-day visit to India, during which the US Secretary of State extended an invitation on behalf of the American President for Modi to visit the White House.