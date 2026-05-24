IAF chief presses for faster deliveries, insists operational requirements must be met 

NEW DELHI: Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh has pressed for faster induction of indigenous military aircraft and systems, saying design-to-delivery timelines must be compressed as the Indian Air Force (IAF) grapples with a widening fighter squadron deficit and the phased retirement of several ageing combat fleets.

According to an IAF statement issued Sunday, the Air Chief, while addressing graduating officers of the 48th Flight Test Course at the Air Force Test Pilots School (AFTPS) in Bengaluru on Saturday, called for “optimising design-to-delivery time cycles” while maintaining the highest standards of safety and quality.

The chief also stressed the importance of professional competence to ensure that aircraft and systems meet the “operational requirements of the service,” the statement added.

The remarks come as the IAF continues to push for the timely induction of the Tejas Mk-1A light combat aircraft, which is considered critical to arresting the force’s declining squadron strength.

The programme, already running over two years behind schedule, has seen its delivery timelines repeatedly revised. Initial deliveries, originally due in October last year, were later deferred to March and subsequently to June-July. HAL said last week that it is now hoping to begin deliveries by August-September.