SC collegium recommends Justice Meenakshi M Rai as Patna HC chief justice

The Supreme Court collegium has recommended the appointment of Justice Meenakshi M Rai, a judge of the Sikkim High Court, as the next Chief Justice of the Patna High Court.

The recommendation was made in view of the retirement of the incumbent chief justice on June 4. The collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, held its meeting on May 22, it said.

"The Supreme Court collegium, in its meeting held on May 22, has recommended appointment of Justice Meenakshi M Rai, judge, High Court of Sikkim, as Chief Justice, High Court of Judicature at Patna, consequent upon retirement of incumbent Chief Justice on June 4, 2026," the statement said.