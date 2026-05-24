Scholars highlight Uttarakhand’s 800-year legacy of coexistence amid rising polarisation

DEHRADUN: At a time when political rhetoric has increasingly targeted the Muslim community in Uttarakhand with allegations of “land jihad” and radicalisation, scholars and civil society members have sought to reclaim the state’s historical narrative of communal coexistence.
At a seminar organised by the Uttarakhand Insaniyat Manch at the Dehradun Press Club on Sunday, speakers asserted that the Muslim community has been an integral part of the Himalayan region for over eight centuries.
Historian and president of the Uttarakhand Sarvodaya Mandal, Islam Hussain, directly challenged the recent controversy surrounding the demolition of mazars (shrines). He explained that these sites honour Sufi saints who were historically revered across all religious lines for their healing practices.
“These shrines were built in honour of Sufi saints who came to this region via ancient trade routes from Afghanistan,” Hussain said. “They were respected by society for their specialised knowledge and healing abilities.
Even today, the Sayyadi Jagar folk ceremonies in various parts of the state reference these Sufi saints and the Quran, reflecting deep-rooted cultural synthesis.”
Hussain detailed how Muslims arrived in the region through different historical waves, often invited by local kings to utilise their specialised skills.
“The Van Gujjars, for instance, arrived in the foothills generations ago. Muslims have consistently contributed to the region's history, including the Rohillas who played a key role in ousting the Gorkhas from Uttarakhand,” he noted.
The event also served as a platform to honour acts of communal courage. Deepak Kumar Kashyap and Vijay Rawat were felicitated for their intervention in Kotdwar, where they protected an elderly Muslim man from a hostile mob, an act that garnered them national attention and the moniker Mohammad Deepak.
Despite the recognition, the atmosphere remained sombre due to the legal challenges faced by the peacekeepers. Deepak Rawat expressed frustration, stating, "While those inciting violence often evade accountability, people like us face legal cases simply for standing up for humanity."
He urged community elders to intervene and guide the youth away from the path of hatred.
Reflecting on the broader challenges facing the state, social activist Anoop Nautiyal used the Insaniyat Manch’s fourth-anniversary platform to outline a roadmap for the future.
He emphasised that maintaining religious and social harmony is non-negotiable in an increasingly polarised political climate.
Nautiyal further voiced concerns regarding the state’s ecological vulnerability, citing the massive surge in tourism and pilgrim footfall. He questioned whether the current period would be remembered as the “Decade of Uttarakhand” or, more ominously, the “Decade of Disasters.”
He urged policymakers to prioritise the needs of the poor, advocate carrying capacity assessments, and ensure sustainable development that protects the fragile Himalayan ecology rather than yielding to divisive rhetoric.