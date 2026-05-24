Scholars highlight Uttarakhand’s 800-year legacy of coexistence amid rising polarisation

DEHRADUN: At a time when political rhetoric has increasingly targeted the Muslim community in Uttarakhand with allegations of “land jihad” and radicalisation, scholars and civil society members have sought to reclaim the state’s historical narrative of communal coexistence.

At a seminar organised by the Uttarakhand Insaniyat Manch at the Dehradun Press Club on Sunday, speakers asserted that the Muslim community has been an integral part of the Himalayan region for over eight centuries.

Historian and president of the Uttarakhand Sarvodaya Mandal, Islam Hussain, directly challenged the recent controversy surrounding the demolition of mazars (shrines). He explained that these sites honour Sufi saints who were historically revered across all religious lines for their healing practices.

“These shrines were built in honour of Sufi saints who came to this region via ancient trade routes from Afghanistan,” Hussain said. “They were respected by society for their specialised knowledge and healing abilities.

Even today, the Sayyadi Jagar folk ceremonies in various parts of the state reference these Sufi saints and the Quran, reflecting deep-rooted cultural synthesis.”

Hussain detailed how Muslims arrived in the region through different historical waves, often invited by local kings to utilise their specialised skills.

“The Van Gujjars, for instance, arrived in the foothills generations ago. Muslims have consistently contributed to the region's history, including the Rohillas who played a key role in ousting the Gorkhas from Uttarakhand,” he noted.