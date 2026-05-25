CBSE’s digital evaluation crisis deepens as students report answer sheet mismatch

NEW DELHI: The controversy surrounding the post-result process of the Central Board of Secondary Education intensified after multiple Class XII students claimed that scanned answer sheets uploaded by the board did not belong to them.

What began as complaints regarding portal crashes, payment glitches and blurred scanned copies escalated into a wider credibility crisis surrounding CBSE’s OnScreen Marking (OSM) system on Monday.

At the centre of the controversy is Class XII student Vedant Shrivastava, whose allegations went viral on social media after he claimed that the Physics answer sheet uploaded under his roll number was “completely different” from the one he had written during the examination.

In a series of posts on X, Vedant said the handwriting, answer presentation and writing style in the Physics paper bore no resemblance to his own.

According to him, his family and teachers immediately identified the mismatch after comparing the uploaded copy with his English and Computer Science answer sheets.

“The Physics answer sheet sent by CBSE is not my answer sheet at all. The handwriting, spacing, slant and sentence flow are entirely different,” he wrote, alleging that he had effectively been awarded marks for “someone else’s answers.”