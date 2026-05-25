IPS officer Dayal Gangwar transferred following row over Balianta mob-lynching incident

BHUBANESWAR: Amid controversy for allegedly engaging a railway constable for personal duties, ADG-ranked officer Dayal Gangwar has been transferred and posted as officer on special duty (OSD) in the Home Department by the Odisha government on Monday.

Gangwar was serving as ADG Communications. He was in the middle of a storm after government railway police (GRP) constable Soumya Ranjan Swain (32) was lynched by a mob in Balianta area on May 7.

Soumya's parents had alleged that he was under severe mental stress when he worked under Gangwar. The deceased constable’s parents had claimed that the senior IPS officer compelled him to perform personal duties unrelated to official work.

They also demanded a CBI probe into the brutal killing as well as the alleged harassment meted out to their son by the senior officer in the past.

In another development, the Home Department on Monday modified its recently issued transfer order by interchanging the place of posting of two IPS officers.

The department had issued a transfer order of 14 IPS and four OPS officers on May 23.

The order mentioning Parmar Smit Parshottamdas of the 2013 batch as the new Nayagarh SP was modified, and he was posted as Khurda SP on the same day.

Meanwhile, Suvendu Kumar Patra of the 2019 batch, who was posted as Khurda SP, was appointed as Nayagarh SP.