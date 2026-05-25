Manipur Police gets 477 new vehicles in a push to improve emergency response capabilities

GUWAHATI: Battle-hardened Manipur Police received a shot in the arm on Monday, as Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh flagged off 477 newly acquired vehicles, including 60 bulletproof vehicles, for the Force.

Singh flagged off 100 Hero motorcycles, 39 Bolero B6 vehicles, 50 Bolero Neo vehicles, 74 Tata Yodha vehicles, 10 mine-protected vehicles, 20 Tata trucks, 30 Tata 407 vehicles, 20 Mahindra buses, 19 water tankers, 50 Bolero Camper vehicles, 5 HMR vehicles, besides 60 bulletproof Rakshak vehicles.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony held at the 1st Battalion Manipur Rifles Parade Ground, the Chief Minister said the vehicles would greatly help in improving police infrastructure in the hill districts and strengthen emergency response capabilities across the state.

He further stated that no state or country could maintain peace and security without strengthening the police force.

Referring to the Kuki-Meitei ethnic violence which erupted on May 3, 2023, he said Manipur Police had carried out major responsibilities with dedication and courage, often risking their own lives while working to prevent conflict and maintain peace.