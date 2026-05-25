Manipur Police gets 477 new vehicles in a push to improve emergency response capabilities

GUWAHATI: Battle-hardened Manipur Police received a shot in the arm on Monday, as Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh flagged off 477 newly acquired vehicles, including 60 bulletproof vehicles, for the Force.
Singh flagged off 100 Hero motorcycles, 39 Bolero B6 vehicles, 50 Bolero Neo vehicles, 74 Tata Yodha vehicles, 10 mine-protected vehicles, 20 Tata trucks, 30 Tata 407 vehicles, 20 Mahindra buses, 19 water tankers, 50 Bolero Camper vehicles, 5 HMR vehicles, besides 60 bulletproof Rakshak vehicles.
Speaking at the flag-off ceremony held at the 1st Battalion Manipur Rifles Parade Ground, the Chief Minister said the vehicles would greatly help in improving police infrastructure in the hill districts and strengthen emergency response capabilities across the state.
He further stated that no state or country could maintain peace and security without strengthening the police force.
Referring to the Kuki-Meitei ethnic violence which erupted on May 3, 2023, he said Manipur Police had carried out major responsibilities with dedication and courage, often risking their own lives while working to prevent conflict and maintain peace.
Singh said the Ministry of Home Affairs had approved Rs 196.61 crore on October 31, 2025, for police modernisation initiatives in the state. He said the government was committed to strengthening the police department and modernising policing infrastructure.
He lauded Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Singh and his team for taking up an initiative for police modernisation. He expressed gratitude to the Army, Assam Rifles, CRPF, BSF, ITBP, SSB and other agencies for their continued support in maintaining law and order in the state.
The Chief Minister appealed to people to discourage violence and provocative activities during agitations and rallies, and support peace and harmony.
The DGP said the newly acquired vehicles would improve operational efficiency and mobility of the police force. He stated that 54 per cent of the vehicles would be allocated to the hill districts, while the remaining 46 per cent would be deployed in the valley districts.
He highlighted several achievements of the Manipur Police, stating that with the establishment of the Anti-Extortion Cell, 1,000 persons had been arrested so far, while over 700 others had been arrested under the government’s anti-drug campaign.
He further stated that Manipur Police had signed an MoU with the National Security Guard for specialised training programmes for police personnel.