NIA raids banned Darul Uloom, Sirajul Uloom in J&K; ex-Jamaat chief's house also under scanner

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday carried out raids at two locations in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, including Darul Uloom Sirajul Uloom, which was declared an illegal entity last month.

According to officials, NIA teams conducted searches at the Darul Uloom Sirajul Uloom in the Imam Sahib area during the early hours. The institution provides both religious and formal education to hundreds of students.

In a parallel operation, another NIA team searched the residence of former chief of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami, Shahzada Aurangzeb, in Molu Chitragam area of Shopian.

Authorities are yet to disclose further details about the raids.

(With inputs from PTI)