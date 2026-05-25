Operation 'Sheruwali'enters third day in J-K's Rajouri

Operation 'Sheruwali' launched to track down suspected terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district has entered the third day on Monday, officials said.

A joint team of the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) had launched the operation in the area on Saturday following specific inputs about the movement of suspected terrorists.

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Dorimal-Gambhir Moghla belt on Saturday following the launch of 'Operation Sheruwali'.

"The operation to track down suspected terrorists is going on amid a strong cordon. Surveillance has also been put in place," they said.

The operation led to a brief exchange of fire after contact was established with the suspected terrorists, prompting security forces to continue extensive searches in the forested terrain.

According to preliminary reports, the movement of two to three terrorists was suspected in the area.

The Army's White Knight Corps said on X that contact was established with terrorists around 11:30 am on Saturday in the general area of Gambhir Moghla during an intelligence-based joint operation carried out with the police and CRPF.