Punjab Finance Minister Cheema targets PM Modi over ‘Melody toffee diplomacy’, criticises fuel price hike

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema criticised PM Modi over the latest hike in retail fuel prices. He said it was time for PM Modi to stop distributing toffees, referring to the 'Melody toffee' gifted by the PM to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Singh asked PM Modi to focus on domestic issues and revive the country’s sagging economy.

Cheema said that the common man was being crushed under the burden of inflation. Targeting the BJP-led NDA government, Cheema alleged that the ruling party was anti-farmer, anti-trader and anti-small businessmen.

He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being indifferent to the hardships faced by people due to the continuous rise in fuel prices.

"In just ten days, between May 15 and May 25, petrol and diesel prices have risen by Rs 8.06 per litre and Rs 8 per litre, respectively. In the past month, LPG prices have increased by 48-75 per cent, while Aviation Turbine Fuel prices have gone up by 25 per cent," he said.

"The BJP Government seems to have zero concern for struggling households. While many countries are providing relief and shielding citizens from global fuel shocks, people in India are being left to fend for themselves. Is this the ‘Amrit Kaal’ promised to the people?” Cheema asked.

He accused the BJP-led Centre of failing in economic management.

"Rupee is inching towards 100, petrol prices are increasing, gold duty has been hiked to 15 per cent, and to top it all, the Union Government has committed to importing US goods that could make Indian agriculture incompetent and severely hit farmers’ incomes,” Cheema criticised.

He alleged, "Rising prices, weakening currency, policy uncertainty, and pressure on farmers are pushing the economy into deep distress. The economy is in tatters.’’

Oil marketing companies have been passing on the burden of rising global crude oil prices to consumers.

With the latest revision, cumulative increases in petrol and diesel prices have nearly touched Rs 7.5 per litre since fuel price revisions resumed on May 15 after a prolonged freeze, raising concerns over inflationary pressures and higher transportation costs across the economy.

Senior Congress leader and Punjab Leader of Opposition, Partap Singh Bajwa, condemned the fuel price hike.