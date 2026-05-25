Rahul Gandhi comment on 'government fall' invites BJP criticism

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his latest statement claiming that the Modi government could collapse next year.

Addressing a programme organised by his party’s minority advisory wing on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi had predicted the fall of the Modi government in 2027.

Launching a frontal assault, BJP leaders accused the Congress leader of conspiring to destabilise the Narendra Modi government by “creating anarchy” in the country, alleging that he was acting at the behest of foreign forces.

Several BJP leaders, including Union minister Piyush Goyal, claimed that Gandhi’s “plan” stands exposed.

In a post on X in Hindi, Goyal said Gandhi’s statement pointed to a “massive conspiracy” involving the Congress, several opposition parties, and what he described as a “toolkit gang”, which he alleged harboured ambitions of destabilising India.