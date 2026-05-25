SC issues notice on PIL seeking ban on employment of minor girls in orchestras, spas

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday termed the employment of children, particularly minor girls, in orchestras, dance bars, massage parlours, nautanki performances and spas a “very serious issue”.

The court also issued notice to the Union Government, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Ministry of Law and Justice, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed in the matter.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Vipul Pancholi issued notice on the PIL filed by Just Rights for Children (JRC), challenging the legislative omission under the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986 (CALPRA), which leaves these occupations outside the list of “hazardous occupations and processes” under Part A of the Schedule.

It is to be noted that JRC is the country’s largest network working on child protection and child rights, with more than 250 NGO partners across India.

The petition contended that this legislative gap has enabled organised trafficking networks to operate such establishments as fronts for the commercial sexual exploitation, forced labour and abuse of children below 18 years of age, particularly minor girls.