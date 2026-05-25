SC rejects Tamil Nadu’s review plea in Mekedatu dispute, declines open court hearing request

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has dismissed a review petition filed by the Tamil Nadu government in the Mekedatu case, also rejecting its request that the matter be heard in open court instead of judges’ private chambers.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant dismissed the petition, observing that no sufficient grounds had been made out for a review of its earlier order dated November 13, 2025.

"Therefore, this review petition is dismissed. Consequently, if there are any pending interlocutory applications, they are also deemed to be disposed of," ordered the three-judge bench led by Supreme Court Chief Justice Surya Kant.

In the Mekedatu matter, the Tamil Nadu government had originally moved the Supreme Court in 2018 seeking a stay on the permission granted on November 22, 2018, by the Central Water Commission to the Karnataka Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited, a Karnataka government undertaking based in Bengaluru, to proceed with the preparation of the Detailed Project Report for the Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir and Drinking Water Project.

Secondly, it sought a direction to the Central Water Commission under the Ministry of Water Resources to withdraw its letter dated November 22, 2018.

This letter had been issued to the Managing Director of the Karnataka Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited, granting permission for the preparation of the Detailed Project Report for the proposed project.

The Supreme Court dismissed that petition on November 13, 2025. In its order, the court observed, "It appears that the State of Karnataka intends to construct a dam across the Cauvery River at Mekedatu, under a project titled "Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir Cum Drinking Water Project."