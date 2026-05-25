SC seeks Chhattisgarh government's reply on bail plea of businessman in manpower commission 'scam' case

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Chhattisgarh government on the bail plea of a businessman, accused in the case involving alleged corruption and illegal commission racket linked to the Chhattisgarh State Marketing Corporation Limited.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi sought the response of the state government by June 3, while hearing the bail plea of Anwar Dhebar.

The Chhattisgarh High Court on May 13 had rejected Dhebar's bail plea, saying the allegations indicated a "deep-rooted and systematic corruption network" within the state-run corporation.

The HC held that economic offences involving public funds must be treated with greater seriousness.

The high court had observed that economic offences involving deep-rooted conspiracies and largescale loss of public money are grave crimes that affect the country's economy as a whole.

It had noted that material collected during the investigation prima facie suggested that manpower supply agencies were allegedly compelled to pay illegal commissions to secure clearance of their legitimate bills and dues.

The case was registered by the Economic Offences Wing/Anti-Corruption Bureau under provisions of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

According to the prosecution, a structured mechanism allegedly operated within CSMCL in which manpower agencies were forced to pay commissions for bill clearances, with the proceeds allegedly routed through intermediaries.

(Wih inputs from PTI)