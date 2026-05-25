Twisha Sharma death case: CBI takeover looms as Bhopal SIT recreates crime scene

BHOPAL: With the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) preparing to take over the investigation, the Bhopal Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Monday evening took accused Samarth Singh to his residence in Katara Hills to carry out a reconstruction of the alleged crime scene linked to the May 12 incident in the model-actor Twisha Sharma dowry death case.
Three days after his arrest in his wife’s alleged dowry death case, model-actor Twisha Sharma’s husband Samarth Singh was taken in police custody to his residence in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area for reconstruction of the crime scene.
He was escorted by members of the Bhopal Police SIT probing the high-profile case, along with personnel from Katara Hills police station.
The exercise took place shortly before a special team from the CBI headquarters in Delhi was expected to arrive in Bhopal to take over the investigation formally.
In preparation for the transition, the SIT has compiled the complete case diary, including key digital and documentary evidence, along with statements of the accused and other witnesses, to be handed over to the central agency.
According to informed sources, the CBI team will first take possession of all evidence and the case diary from the Bhopal Police SIT and then initiate the process of registering a regular case, followed by a visit to the crime scene.
The probe is likely to be handled by a special CBI investigation team comprising officers from Delhi as well as those posted in Madhya Pradesh, and may be supervised by a DIG-rank officer of the central agency.
The CBI is expected to formally take over the case either late on Monday or early Tuesday, after which a regular case will be registered. Following this, the agency is likely to take custody of Samarth Singh, who is currently in police remand till May 29.
Meanwhile, Bhopal Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said the first round of questioning of former judge Giribala Singh, one of the two named accused in the case along with her son Samarth Singh, has already taken place.
Sources said the SIT questioned Giribala Singh late on Sunday night at her residence. She had earlier not cooperated with the investigation and did not respond to three notices issued for questioning.
In a parallel development, the Madhya Pradesh High Court’s principal bench in Jabalpur issued notice on Monday to Giribala Singh on two petitions seeking cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to her by a Bhopal district court on May 15.
Senior advocate Nitya Ramachandran, appearing for Giribala Singh, sought time to respond to the notice and requested that the matter be next heard on May 29. However, the High Court posted the next hearing for May 27.