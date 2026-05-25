Twisha Sharma death case: CBI takeover looms as Bhopal SIT recreates crime scene

BHOPAL: With the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) preparing to take over the investigation, the Bhopal Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Monday evening took accused Samarth Singh to his residence in Katara Hills to carry out a reconstruction of the alleged crime scene linked to the May 12 incident in the model-actor Twisha Sharma dowry death case.

Three days after his arrest in his wife’s alleged dowry death case, model-actor Twisha Sharma’s husband Samarth Singh was taken in police custody to his residence in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area for reconstruction of the crime scene.

He was escorted by members of the Bhopal Police SIT probing the high-profile case, along with personnel from Katara Hills police station.

The exercise took place shortly before a special team from the CBI headquarters in Delhi was expected to arrive in Bhopal to take over the investigation formally.

In preparation for the transition, the SIT has compiled the complete case diary, including key digital and documentary evidence, along with statements of the accused and other witnesses, to be handed over to the central agency.

According to informed sources, the CBI team will first take possession of all evidence and the case diary from the Bhopal Police SIT and then initiate the process of registering a regular case, followed by a visit to the crime scene.