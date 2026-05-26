Aravalli committee must consult domain experts and stakeholders: Supreme Court

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court stressed on Monday that the expert committee formed to define the Aravalli hills and ranges should hold broad consultations with the subject-matter specialists and public to ensure proper environmental safeguards.

A three-judge bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi observed that the committee cannot be too large, as it would be difficult to manage.

“We cannot have a panel of 30 people, as it will become unmanageable. The committee must consult experts and should comprise 5–7 members. We will record this in the order,” the bench stated.

The court further directed that the expert panel tasked with defining the Aravallis must seek views from domain experts and citizens. It proposed a compact committee of 5–7 members for better efficiency. The court had earlier halted all mining in the Aravallis and put on hold a uniform definition after widespread concerns.

An earlier panel had suggested classifying ‘Aravalli Hill’ as landforms rising 100 metres above local terrain and ‘Aravalli Range’ as two or more such hills located within 500 metres of each other.

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati, for the Centre, said the Central Empowered Committee and the amicus curiae had submitted common names for the panel, which could be finalised.

Senior advocate K Parameshwar, the amicus curiae, said the expert body should also engage stakeholders so that public opinion is taken into account.