CBSE acknowledges answer sheet mix-up after Delhi student flags error in on-screen marking system

NEW DELHI: A day after a Delhi Class XII student alleged that the Physics answer sheet uploaded against his roll number did not belong to him, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday night acknowledged the error and shared the correct script with the student after he raised the issue.
This partially resolved a controversy that sparked widespread debate over the board’s newly introduced On-Screen Marking (OSM) system for Class XII board examinations.
The student, Vedant, had earlier taken to the social media platform X, claiming that the answer sheet visible against his roll number during the re-evaluation process was not his own. His posts quickly gained traction online, raising concerns over the reliability of CBSE’s newly introduced On-Screen Marking (OSM) system for Class XII board examinations.
On Monday evening, Vedant confirmed that CBSE officials had contacted his family and provided the correct Physics answer sheet after reviewing the complaint. “We have got my correct answer sheet by CBSE. CBSE officials reached out to us in the evening and sent my answer sheet. We were correct on our claims and the answer sheet indeed got exchanged,” he wrote on X.
As the issue drew national attention, CBSE also issued a clarification on Tuesday evening regarding allegations that its OSM portal had been compromised. Referring to social media claims about vulnerabilities linked to the URL “cbse.onmarks.co.in”, the board stated that the mentioned website was merely a testing platform containing sample data for internal review purposes.
CBSE clarified that the actual portal used for evaluation operates on a different URL and had not been breached. The board stressed that no real student data, marks, or evaluation records were stored on the testing site cited online.
Reiterating confidence in the OSM system, CBSE said the platform was introduced to improve transparency in assessments and includes “strong grievance redressal mechanisms” along with safeguards to maintain the integrity and security of the evaluation process.