CBSE acknowledges answer sheet mix-up after Delhi student flags error in on-screen marking system

NEW DELHI: A day after a Delhi Class XII student alleged that the Physics answer sheet uploaded against his roll number did not belong to him, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday night acknowledged the error and shared the correct script with the student after he raised the issue.

This partially resolved a controversy that sparked widespread debate over the board’s newly introduced On-Screen Marking (OSM) system for Class XII board examinations.

The student, Vedant, had earlier taken to the social media platform X, claiming that the answer sheet visible against his roll number during the re-evaluation process was not his own. His posts quickly gained traction online, raising concerns over the reliability of CBSE’s newly introduced On-Screen Marking (OSM) system for Class XII board examinations.