'Govt won’t allow tampering with children’s future': Chirag Paswan on CBSE evaluatuion row

The government will not allow any kind of tampering with the future of children, said Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Tuesday, amidst growing nationwide outrage over the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) new On-Screen Marking (OSM) evaluation process.

He assured students and parents that the government is treating the matter with the highest priority.

Speaking to reporters on the ongoing controversy, where students have flagged issues ranging from mismatched answer sheets to technical glitches in the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, the Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Paswan stated that the Education Department is working "tirelessly" to resolve the crisis.

"A worrying situation has definitely arisen where concerns have been raised about the future of a large population of the country, and our government is responsible for resolving them."

Paswan further emphasised that the administration is committed to systemic improvements to prevent a recurrence of such issues. "Every step will be taken to strengthen this system for the future so that such incidents never occur again," he added.

The Minister's remarks come at a time when the CBSE is facing mounting pressure following reports of technical failures in its post-result portal and discrepancies in evaluated answer scripts.

(With inputs from ANI)