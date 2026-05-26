India, US sign critical minerals deal on sidelines of Quad meet

India and United States on Tuesday signed a framework for cooperation in ensuring steady supplies of critical minerals, on the sidelines of the Quad foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi.

The framework on securing supplies of mining and processing of critical minerals comes amid growing concerns over China's export controls on rare earth elements and strategic metals vital for global technology supply chains.

"It is something very timely and critical," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in presence of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"This framework aims to deepen our cooperation across the entire critical minerals and rare earth supply chain, including mining, processing, recycling and related investment," he said.

The external affairs minister said the framework will strengthen resilient and diversified supply chains, help financing of projects as well as ensuring effective management of critical minerals and rare earths.

"It is one more sign of how close our cooperation has been in a world where there are so many challenges but also so many opportunities," he said.

In his remarks, Rubio highlighted the strategic partnership between the US and India and how important it is for the respective national interests of both countries.

"It is a tangible example of that," he said referring to the inking of the pact.

"We are two countries that have strategic interests in ensuring reliable long-term access to critical minerals and supply chains that are important for our innovation economy," he said.