Jaishankar calls for 'trusted, transparent' partnerships in Indo-Pacific region at Quad meet

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday called for "trusted and transparent" partnerships among the Quad members to bring peace and prosperity to the Indo-Pacific, while also stressing that the region must remain a driver for global growth and stability.

In his opening remarks at the Quad foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi, Jaishankar also called on the member countries to work towards ensuring maritime security and promoting economic choices in the region.

The meeting was attended by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, with Jaishankar presiding over it.

The Quad meeting came amid rising global concerns over China's increasing military muscle-flexing in the Indo-Pacific.

"Our focus will clearly be on the Indo-Pacific, which is the specific limit of the Quad," the external affairs minister said in his televised opening remarks.

"At the global level, we have to address issues like supply chain resilience, connectivity choke points, manufacturing and resource concentrations and gaps in critical infrastructure.

Each one of them offers a new argument for more partnerships," he said.