Quad summit uncertainty raises questions over grouping’s political momentum

NEW DELHI: Even as the Quad foreign ministers announced a broad new agenda on energy security, maritime cooperation and critical minerals in New Delhi on Tuesday, a conspicuous omission cast a shadow over the grouping’s evolving trajectory, there was no clarity on when or where the next Quad Leaders’ Summit would take place.

The absence of any announcement on the summit, which India was expected to host after the 2024 Wilmington meeting in the United States, has triggered speculation that the Quad may be quietly shifting away from the high-profile summit diplomacy that defined its recent evolution and reverting instead to a more functional ministerial format.

The uncertainty stood out because previous Quad joint statements had consistently identified the host of the next leaders’ summit.

This time, however, the statement issued after the meeting between External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi merely said the ministers “look forward to the convening of the Quad Leaders’ Summit”.

“We look forward to the convening of the Quad Leaders’ Summit, the next Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, and continuing our engagements that advance peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and beyond,” the statement said, without specifying a timeline or venue.

The ambiguity is diplomatically significant. Since its revival in 2017, the Quad has transformed from a cautious strategic dialogue into a leaders led Indo-Pacific coalition.

Annual summits became the political centrepiece of the grouping after they were elevated in 2021, signalling a coordinated strategic response to China’s growing assertiveness across the Indo-Pacific.