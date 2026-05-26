SC chides govt over selection panel for DERC appointments

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday sought details from the Delhi government about the notification of the selection committee for making regular appointments of chairperson and members of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC).

A bench comprising CJI Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi passed the order after being informed that the proposal regarding the constitution of a selection panel was moved on May 4.

The bench directed the counsel appearing for the government to seek instructions from the competent authority and inform the court.

The SC had earlier sought a response from the government on a plea seeking a direction to make regular appointments of DERC chairperson and members.

The bench was hearing a plea filed by an NGO, which said pointed out that the government had in August last year assured the SC that the process of regular appointments in the DERC would be completed expeditiously.

The petitioner claimed that the present DERC composition was wholly contrary to the law as it consisted of two pro tem members and lacked a chairperson as well as a person of law as a member.

The court directed the authorities concerned to file their response by May 29.