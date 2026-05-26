SC issues notice to Centre regarding vacancies in Income Tax Appellate Tribunal

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Centre regarding the prolonged vacancies in several posts across the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), while also asking the high courts to send judicial officers on deputation to meet the requirements.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi sought response from the Centre, while hearing a PIL filed by an ex-vice president of the ITAT, Parveen Kumar Bansal.

The court also sought assistance from Attorney General R Venkataramani on the issue.

"Petition to be supplied to the office of Attorney General to ensure that the unfilled posts are filled at the earliest in the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal.

As a stop gap measure tribunals may request HC to send judicial officers on deputation where such officers can be spared," the bench said.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that all posts of officers, including registrars, are lying vacant for a number of years.

The top court said it was surprised that why these posts are vacant for long and assured Rohatgi that it will look into the issue on the administrative side.

(With inputs from PTI)